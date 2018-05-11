The National Judicial Council has recommended 21 judges for appointment as chief judges and judicial officers in various states.

They include judges of the conventional courts and Sharia courts.

The announcement was made Friday in a statement by the NJC spokesperson, Soji Oye.

The appointments are subject to co formation of the president or governors of respective states.

Read the statement below:

PRESS RELEASE

11th May, 2018

The National Judicial Council under the Chairmanship of the Honourable Mr. Justice Walter Samuel Nkanu Onnoghen, GCON, at its 86th Meeting, which was held on 8th and 9th May, 2018, recommended the under-listed names of twenty-one (21) successful candidates as Heads of Courts and Judicial Officers for the Federal/State High Courts and the Code of Conduct Tribunal:

1. APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF JUDGE, KEBBI STATE

i) Hon. Mr. Justice Elizabeth A. Karatu

2. APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF JUDGE, KATSINA STATE

i) Hon. Mr. Justice Musa Danladi Abubakar

3. APPOINTMENT OF GRAND KADI KATSINA STATE

i) Hon. Kadi Alhafiz Mikail Abubakar

4. APPOINTMENT OF PRESIDENT, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, FCT

i) Hon. Mr. Justice Abbazih Musa Abubakar Saddeeq

5. APPOINTMENT OF TWO (2) JUDGES, HIGH COURT, NIGER STATE

i) Bilikisu Gambo Yusuf

ii) Ishaku Usman

6. APPOINTMENT OF THREE (3) JUDGES, HIGH COURT, BORNO STATE

i) Musa Mustapha

ii) Baba Gani Karumi

iii) Waziri Alhaji Abubakar

7. APPOINTMENT OF THREE (3) JUDGES, HIGH COURT, KOGI STATE

i) Husaini Alhasan Saidu

ii) Zubayr Saliu

iii) Ruth Alolo Alfa

8. APPOINTMENT OF TWO (2) JUDGES, HIGH COURT, GOMBE STATE

i) Muhammad Haruna

ii) Fatima Musa

9. APPOINTMENT OF TWO (2) KADIS SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL, GOMBE STATE

i) Muhammad Inuwa Gombe

ii) Hadi Aminu

10. APPOINTMENT OF FOUR (4) KADIS SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL, GOMBE STATE

i) Ahmad Muhammad Gidado

ii) Mustapha Lalloki

iii) Dalha Bashir Ahmad

iv) Atiku Muhammad Bello

11. APPOINTMENT OF ONE (1) MEMBER, CODE OF CONDUCT TRIBUNAL

i) Julie Abieyuwa Anabor

The newly appointed candidates will be sworn-in after the approval of the President and their respective State Governors as the case may be.

Soji Oye

Director, Information