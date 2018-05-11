Health workers in Yobe have put on hold the nationwide strike action directed by the Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU).

Abdul-Azeez Usman, state chairman of the National Association of Nurses and Midwives, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Damaturu that the union had however placed its members on alert.

“There are on going negotiations between government and the union on peculiar issues that affect the state branch as well as issues raised by the national body.

“With the ongoing negotiations, we have placed our members on red alert to join the strike if we fail to reach agreements,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, patients have pleaded with the health workers not to join the strike.

Abubakar Aliyu, a patient at the Damaturu Specialists hospital said “Yobe government has done so much in the health sector, they should not go on strike just for solidarity.

“Yobe government should be appreciated and the patients should be sympathised with’’, he said.

Also, Kaka Musa, a relative to a patient, contended that health workers in the state have no reason to join the strike “because it is the sector that had received more attention in terms of working environment, tools, and condition than any other sector from government.”