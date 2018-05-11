The Oloye of Oye-Ekiti, HRH, Oba Michael Ademolaju, has hailed the strides made by the governor of Gombe State, Alhaji Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, in the education sector, calling them “epoch-making and encouraging.”

The royal, who also holds the traditional title of Akimago of Ado-Ekiti, paid Governor Dankwambo a courtesy on Wednesday and rained encomiums on the governor for his astute sense of administration, refusal to waste state resources on frivolities, his huge investment in state infrastructure and education, as well as the legacy he is leaving behind for the incoming governor and the future of the state.

In his response, Dankwambo thanked Oba Ademolaju for his visit, the credits and hailed him for having what the state government is doing.

Dankwambo further told the Akimago that his administration began at Ground Zero, to achieve 55 per cent, especially in education, which has remained the back-bone of his administration.

According to the Senior Special Assistant (Press) to the governor, Junaidu Abubakar, the traditional ruler also paid a courtesy call on the emir of Gombe, Alhaji Abubakar Shehu Abubakar II, at his palace in Gombe.