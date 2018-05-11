The Commonwealth of Learning (COL) has launched an online platform named Commonwealth Digital Education Leadership Training in Action (C-DELTA), Dr Obinna Okwelume, COL’s Communications Officer, has said in a statement.

C-DELTA is an open access platform for both teachers and students to improve their skills through repetition and practice at their own time, space and pace.

Okwelume said that platform was in recognition of the need for digital education skills for lifelong learning and access to quality education for all.

He said that the platform was designed to assist teachers and students to (i) assess their digital education skills; (ii) learn digital education skills based on areas that needs improvements, and (iii) receive a certificate according to their depth of understanding-Beginner, Intermediate and Fluent.

According to him, the platform allows students and teachers to develop communities and demonstrate their effective use of digital education tools, and thereby influence others as leaders in digital education skills.

“Digital Education skills will be the primary skills for success in the 21st century. Through this platform COL intends to strengthen the digital education skills environment in the Commonwealth,” COL’s Education Specialist: eLearning, Dr Sanjaya Mishra said while launching the platform.

The communications officer said that working with the governments and educational institutions of Commonwealth Member States, COL would support the adoption of C-DELTA to create an enabling environment and culture of lifelong learning.

The curriculum framework for C-DELTA has been developed in collaboration with the Centre for Innovation in Learning and Teaching and the University of Cape Town, South Africa.

The modules have been developed by experts and peer-reviewed by an advisory group from across the Commonwealth, under the leadership of Dr Laura Czerniewicz and Dr Cheryl Brown.

The Commonwealth of Learning (COL) is an intergovernmental organisation created by Commonwealth Heads of Government to promote the development and sharing of open learning and distance education knowledge, resources and technologies.