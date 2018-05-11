The Western Marine Command of the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, has impounded 571 bags of foreign parboiled rice in 50 kilograms bags, each and 49 kegs of 25kg litres of vegetable oil with Duty Paid Value, DPV of N7.6 milion in one week.

The prohibited items were impounded around Bawe/Akere creeks by the headquarters joint patrol team on 24 hours patrol of the water-ways and creeks.

A statement by the Public Relations Officer of the Command, Emmanuel Tangwa, said the feat was achieved through the new strategies introduced by the Customs Area Controller, CAC, Sarkin Kebbi.

He noted that the Western Marine Customs boss expressed his determination to fight and suppress smuggling activities through the water-ways and therefore the Command will continue its 24 hours patrol of the creeks and the water-ways.

He said the CAC enjoins the media and other stakeholders in the maritime industry to assist the command always with information and proper enlightenment of the public on the command’s anti-smuggling activities in the struggle of saving the country from the activities of the smugglers.

Wabote stressed that operations of the oil and gas industry were time sensitive adding thata shortened contracting cycle would cut the cost of projects considerably.

He noted that the SLA signed with the NLNG had improved the turn-around time of approvals between the two establishments, informing that the Board was working to sign a similar agreement with the Indigenous Petroleum Producers Group (IPPG).

In his comments,the Managing Director of ExxonMobil thanked the Executive Secretary for the wonderful initiatives he had introduced since assuming office a year and half ago.

He stated that the OPTS members contributed in the development of the SLA and they will ensure compliance.