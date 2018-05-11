The federal government of Nigeria has said the ongoing Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU) strike, would not hinder the Ebola screening of travellers coming into the country as health workers in the port would not be joining the strike.

Isaac Adewole, the Minister of Health, disclosed this at a press briefing in Abuja on Thursday.

Speaking on the effort the government was making to reduce the risk of the disease being imported into the country, Adewole said mechanism has been put in place at the ports and borders to screen travellers coming in and going out of the country.

“There will be screening at the airport and borders. We have also put in place a screening form to help track where people are coming from and go, as this will help improve surveillance,” he said.

“Part of the new measures to be taken include screening passengers coming into the country. Not only that, we will be screening incoming passengers, particularly passengers from DRC and neigbouring countries.

“We will also ensure we step up all activities screening people coming in so that we will not be caught unaware,” he said.

Adewole further explained that Nigeria is in close communication with development partners, including the World Health Organisation, who are in Congo to monitor and respond to the situation.

“The port health services unit has been placed on red-alert and will heighten screening measures at ports of entry.

“Letters of alert have also been sent to all states to enhance surveillance activities and an advisory note for the general public,” he said.