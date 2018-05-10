A High Court sitting in Lokoja has adjourned to next week Wednesday to deliver ruling on the bail application for embattled Kogi West senator, Dino Melaye.

Justice Nasir Ajanah Thursday adjoined for ruling following a prolonged legal fireworks between Melaye’s counsel, Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, and prosecuting counsels led by Alex Iziyon, SAN.

Senator Melaye who is receiving treatment at the National Hospital, Abuja under the watchful eyes of police is standing trial for gun running, criminal conspiracy, kidnapping amidst other crimes.

Both counsels filled affidavit, counter affidavits and “further and better” affidavits to argue on the two consolidated applications for bail and whether to remand Dino in prison custody or National Hospital.

In his plea for bail, Mike Ozekhome, said aside the health condition of Senator Melaye, which calls for him to seek health care facilities, he is also standing trial in other courts on charges brought against him by the prosecution.

Ozekhome tendered another medical report from the National Hospital to support his application that Senator Melaye is asthmatic, has cervical spinal injury, bruises to the leg and a degenerating disease.

He said on ground of personal recognition, the embattled Senator deserves bail.

But Iziyon in his counter motion on why the court ought not to grant bail to Senator Melaye, said proven antecedents since April last year when the Senator failed to honor the police invitation, and his attempt to jump through the window of Police Hilux vehicle, are reasons the prosecution is objecting to the bail condition; as he may bolt away.

He said the senator has behaved in a manner less than a senator and does not deserve bail.

Justice Ajanah after listening to both counsels adopted oral and written application adjoined the matter to May 16, 2018 for ruling.