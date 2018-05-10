The Bayelsa State Government has warned youth who indulge in cultism and other nefarious activities to desist forthwith or face the wrath of the Anti-Cultism Law of the state.

Speaking during the 2018 Anti-Cultism Rally organised by the Boys Brigade of Nigeria, Bayelsa State Council, in Yenagoa, the Chief of Staff, Government House, Yenagoa, Talford Ongolo, reminded the youth that the law attracts a penalty of 20 years imprisonment.

He said from the inception of the present government, Governor Seriake Dickson initiated various measures aimed at curbing violent and criminal acts. He assured that the government would not relent in stamping out the menace from the state.

While highlighting the dangers associated with cultism, Mr Ongolo advised youth to focus on their education. He nored that such activities had truncated the education and future of young people.

Responding to a request, Mr Ongolo accepted to be one of the patrons of the Boys’ Brigade Nigeria, Bayelsa State Council, and assured the organisation of the government’s support to enable it carry out its campaign to all the educational institutions in the state.

He thanked the Boys Brigade for defying the rain to create the necessary awareness on the need for youth to imbibe and preserve positive societal values.

In his remarks, President of the Boys Brigade Nigeria, Bayelsa state Council, Doutimi Egbegi, listed some of the effects of cultism to include premature death, drug abuse and addiction.

Mr Egbegi said the Boys Brigade would continue to support the restoration government in the fight against cultism and other societal ills. He called on youth of the state to join the Brigade and other laudable organizations to promote peace and security.

Also speaking, Secretary of the Boys Brigade, Peter Waibodei-Yeri, described the organisation as a reputable body, with a current membership of over 12,000 in the state.

According to Mr Yeri, the organisation decided to embark on a sensitisation campaign in view of the worrisome dimension cultism is assuming in the state and beyond.