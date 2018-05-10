More crisis looms in the health sector as the Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, has threatened to down tools should the Federal Government accede to certain demands of striking health workers under the auspices Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU).

JOHESU had on Wednesday directed all health workers in the states and local governments to join in its four-week-long strike earlier embarked upon their counterparts in the federal health facilities, as a result of federal government’s failure to meet its demands which includes an upward adjustment of COHNESS salary structure n-line with the same principles used in adjusting the CONMESS table for medical doctors.

However, the NMA in a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday in Abuja has warned that there would be grave implications should JOHESU succeed in getting the government to meet any demand that violates the collective bargaining agreement entered into with the NMA in 2014.

The statement which was signed by the NMA President, Dr Francis Faduyile, and the Secretary-General, Dr. Olumuyiwa Odusote, maintained that allowing JOHESU assess to leadership positions in health facilities would only put the lives of more Nigerians at risk of preventable deaths.

“The NMA wishes to draw the attention of the Federal Government to our correspondence of April 21, 2014, on the above, in which we reminded Government of the collective bargaining agreement we had with the Federal Government of Nigeria in January 2014.

“It is also pertinent to once again remind Government about the concluding part of our letter no. NMA/PRE/SG/03/0751 of 21st March 2014, which states, “In view of the above, the NMA painfully wishes to inform the Federal Government of Nigeria that any award to the non-medically qualified health professionals that violates the January and July agreements of 2014 shall result in the resumption of the suspended withdrawal of service of 2014. Please take this as a notice sir.

“The above reminder is predicated on the extension of the ongoing strike action embarked upon by the amorphous body called JOHESU, to States and Local government areas, the basis of which is to strengthen its callous and ill-motivated agitation for pay parity between her members and doctors with the resultant erosion of relativity and further hierarchical distortion in the health sector vis-à-vis her clandestine romance with some top government officials.

“We oppose vehemently, any adjustment in CONHESS salary scale with resultant pay parity between doctors and healthcare professionals allied to medicine, and hereby reaffirm that relativity is sacrosanct.

“The demand for professional autonomy is part of the fight for professional ego by JOHESU/AHPA. Government is once again reminded of global best practices in terms of the leadership of the clinical/medical team in which the physician is the head. Rather than accede to a demand that will lead to more preventable deaths, we urge the Federal Government to implement the recommendations of the Yayale Ahmed Committee on professional harmony in the health sector.

“The demand for the appointment of other health workers as Consultant with payment of specialist allowance is a self-centred agitation aimed at ensuring they are in charge of clinical care. This is not only an aberration considering the international best practice that will add no value to clinical/patients’ care, it will certainly worsen morbidity and mortality indices in Nigeria. We, therefore, reaffirm the rejection of this demand.

“The demand for Headship of Departments/units in the hospital by members of JOHESU/AHPA will lead to unprecedented chaos in the health sector with the ripple effect on the health of Nigerians. We reaffirm our rejection of this demand.

“The NMA reiterates her position on the appointment of CMDs/MDs of tertiary hospitals which is in accordance with the extant law and with emphasis on ‘medically qualified’ as interpreted by the National Industrial Court of Nigeria. Various Circulars of government also refers!

“We reject in its entirety the demand for the abolition of the position of Deputy Chairman Medical Advisory Committee (DCMAC) which is a creation of management boards in accordance with section 7(4) of University Teaching Hospital act.

“The NMA is not against career progression of allied health professionals but will not accept any decision that allows for multiple appointments of directors in a department without such being applicable to medical doctors,” the statement read in parts.

The statement further directed medical and dental doctors across all public health facilities in the country to put mechanisms in place to ensure sustenance of services, so Nigerians would enjoy uninterrupted access to health care.