The Lagos State Government has stepped up its fight against incidents of Domestic, Sexual Violence and Child Abuse with the equipping of all Family Support Units within the State Police Command with gadgets including phones, laptops and printers.

Coordinator of the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team (DSVRT), Mrs Titilayo Vivour-Adeniyi, said the new development was in furtherance of the desire of the government to ensure that reports of incidents of Domestic, Sexual Violence and Child Abuse are met with timely and holistic response.

According to her, the DSVRT, under the chairmanship of the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Adeniji Kazeem, facilitated the equipping of the Police Command with the belief that the gadgets would go a long way to strengthen the medium through which the officers of these Units will be accessible to Survivors or Mandated Reporters of Domestic and Sexual Violence.

She said the Team also partnered with the Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal to design specific signage, which would be mounted on the front counter of all Police Divisions, as they are most usually the first point of call for survivors.

“This will further serve to bring clarity on immediate protocol for case handling and reassurance for complainants who want to report incidents of Domestic Violence, Sexual Violence and Child Abuse,” Vivour-Adeniyi said.

The DSVRT Coordinator said the phones would serve as dedicated lines through which residents can contact the officers of the nearest Family Support Units to make reports and follow up, and to ensure the sustainability of the matters instituted.

She gave the official phone lines and areas for the Family Support Units to include Adeniji Adele: 0906-288-7864; Ajah: 0906-288-7849; Alakuko: 0906-288-7861; Badagry: 0906-288-7852; Festac: 0906-288-7841; Gender Desk, Police Command: 0906-288-7853 and Ikeja: 0906-288-7863.

Others include Ikorodu (Igbogbo): 0906-288-7858; Ikotun: 0906-288-7870; Ilupeju: 0906-288-7848; Isokoko: 0906-288-7856 and Ketu: 0906-288-7860.

Besides, Vivour-Adeniyi said the laptops and printers were provided to aid typing of court processes, official correspondence and to support the general administrative functions of the Units.

“It is our earnest desire that the facilities made available will be put to utmost use, and Lagos State will continue to make immense progress in waging the war on acts of Sexual and Domestic Violence. We strongly believe these investments will further improve speed of prosecution of cases thereby restoring confidence for the populace that this menace is being tackled with all seriousness in Lagos State,” she said.

On his part, the State Commissioner of Police (Edgal), restated the commitment of the Police in ensuring that all perpetrators of these vices are brought to book, just as he assured that the Command will continue to strive towards ensuring the safety and security of all citizens within the State.