The Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, Thursday offered explanations why the Ojuromi of Uromi, Anselm Aidonojie II, was reinstated after he was deposed by the administration of former governor, Adams Oshiomhole.

Obaseki disclosed that: “Consequent upon his tendering of apology to the Edo State Government and a plea for leniency from well meaning citizens of Edo State, the Executive Council of the state approved the reversal of his deposition and was reinstated as His Royal Highness Anselm Aidenojie II, the Ojuromi of Uromi.”

The governor said: “The people who pleaded for his reinstatement reported that the Ojuromi of Uromi had been sober and remorseful and we are happy that he has undertaken to eschew acts unbefitting of his royal status.”

Prominent sons and daughters of Edo had pleaded on the Ojuromi’s behalf, and begged for his reinstatement as his conduct, mien and relations in public and private showed his readiness to work with the state government in manners worthy of the exalted Ojuromi throne.

He said that the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, also waded into the matter and pleaded for leniency for the Onojie.

The Uromi monarch was deposed on October 26, 2016 following the approval by the Edo State Executive Council that amongst other things, the royal father engaged in acts capable of breaching the peace in Uromi community in Esan North East Local Government Area, contrary to section 130 and 131 of the Electoral Act 2010 as amended.

Before he was deposed, the royal father was first suspended for allegedly attacking one Mrs. Betty Impunity on September 28, 2016 during the governorship election in the state.

He was also said to have failed to respond to a query issued by the state government to explain his action against the woman.

The monarch was also accused of travelling out of the country without permission from government as well as disregard for extant regulations and laws.

Following the announcement by the Edo State Government reinstating the deposed Ojuromi of Uromi, Anselm Aidonojie II, Thursday, news of the reinstatement was greeted with excitement in Uromi and other parts of the state.