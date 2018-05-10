The National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) has called for the harmonisation of salaries and better remuneration of nurses and midwives in the country to prevent migration of professionals.

Mrs Margaret Akinsola, National Chairman NANNM-Midwives who made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) said that the harmonisation would ensure nurses and midwives in the rural areas at par with their counterparts in the state and federal payroll.

Akinsola was speaking at an occasion to commemorate the International Day of Midwife (IDM) on Wednesday in Abuja.

NAN reports that the day is commemorated on May 5 annually and has its 2018 theme as “Midwives: Leading the way to quality care”.

She pointed out that if those at the rural areas were remunerated accordingly with their counterparts at the federal and state levels, large number of professionals would prefer to work in the rural areas.

Akinsola also stressed the need to harmonise the salary of nurses and midwives across all tiers of government to prevent migration of professionals from rural areas to city centres.

She frowned at the disparity in remuneration between Federal, State and Local government staff, describing it as a contributing factor to the inadequacy of manpower at rural areas as well as the burden of maternal and newborn mortality rate in the country.

Akinsola, who decried the high mortality rate, explained that there was need to address the salient issues with regard to remuneration, lack of social amenities among others in the rural communities.

According to her, addressing these issues will ensure midwives and midwifery practice in the country achieve optimum result in reducing maternal and infant mortality.

“There should be harmonised remuneration irrespective of where you work; this will prevent migration from rural areas to urban areas.

“We want a salary structure where if you are in the Federal, state and local governments, you earn the same.

“We want a flat rate this will prevent migration from local areas to urban cities,” she said.

Akinsola noted that this year’s theme was geared toward highlighting the vital role midwives played in ensuring women and their newborns navigate pregnancy and childbirth safely.

“The dedication of midwives to women is renowned; they provide appropriate education, counseling and antenatal care for the woman and her baby.

“As midwives, we know that leading with quality care means providing evidence-based and people-centred reproductive health services,” Akinsola said.