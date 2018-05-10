The Federal Government, in collaboration with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) as well as the Kebbi State Government, have trained 200 Secondary Schools Principals in the state on how to curtail drug abuse among students.

The Principals went through series of lectures from UNDOC officers and Federal Ministry of Education on methodologies expected to adopt to curtail illicit drugs usage among secondary schools students.

While addressing the Principals, on Thursday, Director Education Support Services, Mrs. Justin’s Ngosi, warned parents and guardians of the dangers of drugs abuse among Nigeria’s youths and cautioned that no part of the country is totally free from the scourge.

Ngosi, represented by the Deputy Director Guidance and Counselling unit of the department, Mr. Abiola Akinmarin, insisted that all parents must sit tight and protect their wards from drugs addiction.

“We all have knowledge of the implications of drugs abuse on personal, social and family life and now the use of drugs is ravaging Nigeria youth. I must say that there is no part of Nigeria that is free from this scourge, not yet even the rural communities.

“This is why all hands must be on deck to confront and reduce the menace to the barest minimum “,.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Kebbi State Ministry of Education, Hajiya Rafa’atu Noma Hammani, in her remarks, said the state is ready to curb the drugs abused among youths in all secondary schools in the state stressed that all the Principals would be properly trained on prevention motives.

She added that professional Schools Counsellors would be needed to complement the routines of Principals in their various schools.