Deputy Inspector General of Police in-Charge of Logistics and Supply, Alhaji Maigari Abbati Dikko, on Wednesday, warned police recruits undergoing screening in Kano Zone not to influence their appointment in any way, saying any one caught would be disqualified.

Dikko, who was in Kano for inspection, said he expected a hitch – free exercise, even as he indicated that they (DIGs) were instructed by the Inspector General Police, Alhaji Ibrahim K. Idris, to go back to their respective zones to oversee the success of the screening.

He indicated that this was the first time the force had introduced JAMB in the recruitment exercise adding that the measure was designed to ensure transparency, checks and balances and undermine any form of corrupt practice.

While saying that the checks were done in the interests of the applicants, he noted that the process would be strictly followed with a view to ensring that only those who are qualified are recruited/

He acknowledged that 133,325 applicants applied for the police job from across the nation, adding that only 6,000 will be recruited nation-wide.

“ As such, there must be a thorough process to select the very best out of the best applicants for the job. That is the more reason why we have invited JAMB to conduct the screening test to make it more transparent.

Still in a bid to promote transparency, Dikko noted that the Police High Command had set up a Recruitment Panel to drive the process adding that the panel comprised of the Nigeria Police Force, the Police Service Commission, Jamb, Federal Character Commission and other stakeholders.

He maintained that similar panels had been set at the state level adding that the panel is headed by no less an officer than a Commissioner of Police and a representative of the state government.

He implored the applicants to prepare their minds ahead of the job saying that Police job is not an easy job.