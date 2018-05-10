Katsina State Governor Alhaji Aminu Bello Masari has hailed the Federal Government over the recent decision to ban the production and importation of Codeine, used in the production of cough syrups.

“I urge the Federal Government to also take urgent steps to extend the ban to Tramadol and other controlled drugs with a view to cutting off the link between the demand and supply chain,” said Dr Mustapha Muhammad, Secretary to the Katsina State Government, representing the Governor at the workshop in Daura on Thursday.

The event, organized by the state government in collaboration with Peace Builders Security Concepts, addressed youth restiveness and drug abuse.

Masari noted that his administration had taken a number of measures to curb drug abuse among the youth in the state, a menace which he described as a daunting challenge.

“The state government strongly condemns the activities of drug traffickers in view of their negative consequences of destroying the future of our youth who are the leaders of tomorrow,” said Muhammad, speaking on behalf of the Governor.

“The state government is therefore up and doing in bringing about opportunities that will enable our youth to be self-employed and improve on their economic well-being.

“Apart from government’s drive in the agricultural sector and small and medium enterprises, to widen the opportunities, the newly introduced S-Power programme will also enable us recruit 5,000 teachers for our primary schools across the state.

“The state government will also soon commission a rehabilitation centre it built to assist the NDLEA in the rehabilitation and reformation of drug offenders and users.”

Earlier in his address, Chairman of Peace Builders Security Concept Alhaji Wada Maida, described recent reports on drug abuse and addiction in northern Nigeria as scary and urged state governments in the region to enact laws and establish outfits to complement the work of the NDLEA.