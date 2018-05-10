The son of PDP chieftain Bode George, Dipo, has passes on after a protracted illness.

The details of his death are still sketchy, but he was said to have battled with an organ failure for a while before passing away on Thursday.

Not much is known about the extremely private scion of the George family who was born by Feyi, the first wife of the retired naval commodore.

A family member confirmed the death but refused to be named because he was not authorised to speak.