Governor Ibrahim Gaidam of Yobe State has approved N63.5 million for feeding of the less privileged and vulnerable ones during the forthcoming Ramadan fasting.

The governor announced this, on Wednesday, through his spokesman, Abdullahi Bego.

He said that N48.5 million would be spent from the total sum to purchase of rams and cooking condiments for 42 designated feeding centres in the state.

“Of the amount approved by the governor, N48.5 million will be used for the purchase of rams and cooking condiments for the 42 feeding centres while N15 million will be used for the payment of allowances to Muslim preachers who will seek to guide the Muslim faithful through the Holy Month,” Bego disclosed.

He said the money would also cover Islamic teachings (Iftar) in the 17 local governments in the state during Islamic holy month.

He said the government has also approved the purchase of 1,260 bags of rice and 630 jerry cans of cooking oil to be used during the period.