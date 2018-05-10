Following the power play that ousted the former Imo State Commissioner of Police, Chris Ezike, a new Commissioner of police, Dasuki Galadanchi, on Wednesday, assumed office promising to restore justice in the state.

The new police boss has vowed not to compromise in the scheduled congresses of the All Progressive Congress (APC). he said integrity and all ethics of the police force would be implored in the discharge of his duty.

He maintained that the Nigeria police is highly respected and noted that his assumption of office will restore whatever lapses that might have been created in the State before.

“I am here to bring justice, whatever that have happened in the past should stay in the past, Nigeria police have integrity and that we would uphold, i want to assure the citizens of justice,” Galadanchi said.

It would be recalled that the outgoing CP was at the centre of controversy, alleged to have been ignorant of how a member of the APC Congress Committee, disappeared with materials meant for the ward congress election at the residence of the National Organising Secretary of the party, Senator Osita Izunaso despite presence of heavily armed security operatives.