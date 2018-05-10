No fewer than eight people were reported to have been killed in fresh suspected attack in Nega village of Numan Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

The gunmen were reported to have stormed the Numan community on motorbikes Wednesday killing and burning houses.

Locals said that the men of the Nigerian Army repelled the attacks from the herdsmen inflicting heavy casualties on the assailants and preventing them from causing further damage.

A source inside Numan said the military had killed some of the herdsmen and captured several of the motorcycles used by the vicious group in terrorising communities in the area.