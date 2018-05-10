Following the alleged practice of idol worshipping by some Muslim faithful in the predominantly Muslim community of Auchi Kingdom in Edo State, the Otaru of Auchi, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Aliru Momoh, the Ikelebe III, has ordered the destruction of idol worshipping locations in the kingdom.

The cleansing, as ordered by the palace, is being executed by a team of Muslim youths throughout the 25 villages. They are mandated to destroy and set ablaze such locations adjudged to be idol worshipping locations.

Also, the jihad team, made up of Islamic mallams, has been further instructed to invite their colleagues who organise women muslim groups called “NASFAT” to discourage the women from going outside Auchi kingdom in search of remedies, asserting that such attitude portrayed them as non-believers in the Muslim faith.

The Otaru pronounced the decision at the Otaru-in-Council meeting, which held weekend at his palace.

The Dan’iya of Auchi and a cultural journalist, Prince Usman Abudah, who confirmed cleansing of the kingdom of idol worshippers, admonished the executors of the jihad to ensure they differentiate between heritage sites and idol locations so as not to cause a mix-up.

He explained that a “heritage site is a historical location linked to the traditional divination of the kingdom where imperative activities are enhanced during the installation of a new traditional ruler. Such activities date back to the Auchi traditional institution ever since it got defined from the Edion period to the present Ikelebe Ruling Dynasty.

¨What the palace is trying to do is to urge our people to practice their faith with sincerity and believe that whatever problem you have, you find solution in Allah and not pretending to be a Muslim and also involve in unholy practices, which is against the laws of Islam.

“Such attitudes are dirty and they are part of the problems we are having, when it comes to human trafficking.”