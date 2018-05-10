The Chief Jide Awe-led State Executive Committee (SWC) of the Ekiti State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Wednesday, regained custody of the State secretariat from the caretaker committee, said vowing to set up a disciplinary committee to sanction the ‘dissidents’.

The Secretariat of the party was, on Monday, forcefully taken over by protesters, who brandished placards of various inscriptions who also passed vote of no confidence on Awe and party spokesman, Hon. Taiwo Olatunbosun, for allegedly supporting one of the aspirants in the race.

The protest was staged under the aegis of Concerned APC stakeholders, comprising mostly delegates and party leaders from the local government and ward levels.

They accused Awe of working with the Ekiti State government to destabilize the party ahead of July 14 governorship election and that he had been offered N75 million to carry out the sinister job.

Relying on Article 21 (7) of the party’s constitution, they disbanded the State Working Committee and set up a Caretaker Committee, headed by APC Chairman in Ise/Orun Council, Mr. Michael Egunjobi.

The protesters laced the gate of the party located in Ajilosun area of the state capital with fetish material made from palm oil, egg and other unknown substances..

But Awe who said on Wednesday that the fetish objects have been neutralized, said that in addition to reporting the incident to the Police, the SWC has also set up a disciplinary committee headed by the legal adviser of the party to look into the constitution of the APC and apply sanction for the erring members.

He said that the party is not divided adding that, “some miscreants who took law into their hands, we have constituted a disciplinary committee headed by our legal adviser to look at our laws and apply severe sanction to them. I have also reported the matter to the police.”

He said that some leaders of the party including Bola Tinubu, Chief Bisi Akande among others would storm Ekiti ahead of the rescheduled primary of the party slated for Friday. He however said that the party has not ruled out consensus option, saying that 24 hours is too long for politicians to take decisions.