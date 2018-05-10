The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has expressed shock and bitterness over incessant killings in Nigeria, particularly, the 58 people in Kaduna State, and what it called “continued cowardice exhibited by the political class in Nigeria in the face of the unrelenting onslaught against the people.

IPOB in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful, accused the All Progressives Congress, APC, led government of President Muhammadu Buhari, of “continually allowing his tribesmen use of sustained killing and maiming to frighten and cow Northern minorities and Christians all over Nigeria to accept ongoing bloodbath in parts of Southern Kaduna and Middle Belt as a norm, just as it is using what amounts to state terrorism to subdue every dissenting voice in the land”

IPOB statement read: “The leadership and entire members of IPOB, is horrified at the recent killing of over 46 innocent citizens in Kaduna State and the seeming silence of the majority over atrocities committed by a minority, and the disgraceful cowardice exhibited by the political class across every divide in Nigeria”

“It’s appalling that the present APC Government led by President Muhammadu Buhari has continued to allow his tribesmen, the Fulani’s, to use sustained killings and maiming to frighten and cow Northern minorities and Christians all over Nigeria into accepting the ongoing bloodbath in parts of Southern Kaduna and parts of Middle Belt as a norm.

“The level of cowardice exhibited by the political class across every divide in Nigeria in the face of this unrelenting onslaught is so disgraceful that there are no words to describe it. What this Buhari regime has succeeded in doing is using what amounts to state terrorism to subdue every dissenting voice in the land.

“People are detained at the whim of any high ranking person in Aso Rock with access to an Army or Police commander. It does not matter if the alleged crime can be substantiated or not, but as long as there are many loyalist judges to rubber stamp illegal detentions, then nobody can stop them…”

IPOB alleged that “Judges and Magistrates in Nigeria have been turned to prosecutors, persecutors and executioners at the service of the state. They are mandated to jail, detain and deny bail to any perceived enemy of the present APC regime even when it means going against the Constitution of Nigeria…

“Under the prevailing arrangement many more people will die needlessly, as Nigeria heads full speed towards Somalia as predicted by our leader many years ago. The affected communities in the Middle Belt and other herdsmen-besieged entities in the South are therefore, called upon to join our 30th of May 2018 Sit-at-home to demonstrate their willingness to rid their land of these intruder killers.

“It’s an opportunity to draw the attention of the international community to their plight and only with the concerted attention of the civilized world will these marauding Fulani terrorists be contained and defeated.’’