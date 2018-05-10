Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, yesterday promised that the Senate will soon commence the screening and subsequent approval of board members of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

Responding to request by Senator Shehu Sani (APC, Kaduna Central), that the Senate should partially lift a Senate ban on consideration of executive appointments, especially that of the CBN in the overall interest of the country and the economy, Saraki said, “We have taken note of your comments, we will look into it.”

Earlier, Senator Sani who came under Order 43 of the Senate Standing Order, 2015 as Amended said partial lifting was necessary to confirm the appointment of members of CBN because of the economy.

It will be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari had in April 2017 requested the confirmation of the appointment of fine non-executive Directors of the Board of CBN.

The Senate, however, declined to confirm the appointment due to a unanimous decision the lawmakers took in 2016.