The acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, says the anti-graft agency will probe all the abandoned projects by the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

Magu made the disclosure while fielding questions from journalists at the new EFCC head office in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said the commission had begun monitoring agencies and companies given contracts by the NDDC to do projects only to abandon them.

Magu added that the anti-graft agency would be monitoring several states with a view to bringing culprits to book

Magu said, “There was a time we met with the NDDC and civil societies. We will work together; we will monitor and inspect the abandoned projects and bring them (defaulters) to book.

“We have been working on that even though it has not been very effective but we are on it. We deal with the HoS and the civil societies in that particular state because it occurs across states.

“So, we have been working on it. It is very annoying that the NDDC gives jobs, people collect monies and they do nothing.”