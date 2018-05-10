Founder of Rose of Sharon Foundation, Dr. (Mrs.) Folorunsho Alakija, has declared that the 70-year-old institution, Yaba College of Technology, Yabatech, ought to have become a university by now.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by the Yabatech management to Alakija in her Rose of Sharon Towers, Victoria Island, she noted that Yabatech is the premier tertiary institution in Nigeria which has been in existence for a long time, adding: “the college is ripe to become a university.”

Alakija encouraged the management to surmount whatever challenges before the college and put more effort into ensuring that the status of the institution changes as soon as possible.

Rector of Yabatech, Engr. Obafemi Omokungbe, in his opening speech explained that the courtesy visit was to appreciate Mrs. Alakija for her kind gestures towards the college; and to familiarise themselves with the college’s illustrious fellow and intimate her with their plans.

He said: “We are planning to inaugurate a Board of Fellows made up of distinguished Nigerians who are recipients of the College Fellowship award that will be partners in progress. We will tell them our needs and the areas that they can be of help to us individually and collectively.”

An Endowment Fund will be launched to take active part for development projects especially Epe Campus which is begging for infrastructural development.

“Alakija is an illustrious Fellow of Yabatech, she is one of the biggest individual donor to the College; her latest gesture was the donation of a Skills Acquisition Centre which she promised to equip with necessary facilities.”