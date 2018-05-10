The International Sporting Press yesterday in Brussels, Belgium, honoured Rivers State governor, Mr. Nyesom Wike, with the Power of Sports award.

He was nominated by the International Sports Press Association-Africa, AIPS, Africa.

Witnessed by sports personalities and journalists from across the globe, the award was for Wike’s remarkable fidelity in raising the bar of sports matters and using sports as a catalyst for development.

The event took place at Le Plaza, Brussels and was performed by the President, AIPS, Mr Gianni Merlo and President, AIPS Africa, Mr Mitchell Obi. Sports journalists from 108 countries witnessed the event.

Presenting the award to the Rivers State governor, President, AIPS Africa, Mitchell Obi, said Governor Wike was being recognised for the use of sports as a tool to effectively engage the youth population in the continent.

He urged Wike to sustain his commitment to sports development as more youths would be empowered in the state.

In his acceptance speech, Wike dedicated the award to God, his immediate family and the people of Rivers State who supported his efforts at creating a new Rivers State.

Governor Wike noted that the award by the International Sporting Press would spur him into greater commitment to the service of Rivers State and humanity.

Also yesterday, Governor Wike presented a lecture titled: Peace and Progress through Sports in the Niger Delta Region of Nigeria, wherein he canvassed that sport had functions beyond its simplest form as a game to encompass a cost effective means for addressing a broad range of socio-economic challenges that impact on peace and human progress.

He said: “Arguably, there is no social activity that can match the role sport plays in breaking down barriers, bringing people together across nations, promoting understanding, positively engaging the energy of youths and in mobilizing support for social causes.“