A massive rainstorm that swept through some communities in Nasarawa State has reportedly left two persons dead and destroyed property worth millions of naira.

The storm, which lasted more than an hour in the early hours of Tuesday, killed the two people in Doma Local Government Area of the state.

Some residents of Doma, who spoke to newsmen, said they have never experienced such in the history of the area.

A resident of Doma, Rabiu Omaku, disclosed that Doma North Secondary School was totally destroyed and parts of Taal Modern Primary School Doma were affected.

He said an MTN mast fell on a house and killed one woman in Lower Benue area of Doma, while one other man died in Dutun Alarama area.

He said many electricity poles, shops and houses were affected by the rainstorm, including Forward Operation Base (FOB) of the newly established Military Barracks in Doma.

Another respondent, Zainan Ibrahim, told newsmen that his house was destroyed and his household is currently stranded without shelter.

All efforts by newsmen to contact the Executive Secretary of Nasarawa State Emergency Management Agency, NASEMA, Allu Maga, on the fate of the affected persons proved abortive.