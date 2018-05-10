Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, yesterday, announced that Mile 12, Ketu market and other adjourning markets would be relocated in December, to reduce stress often encountered by traders transporting their wares into the metropolis.

Ambode also hinted that the 32 metric tonnes rice mill, aimed at boosting food security in South West states would be completed in February 2019.

The governor announced the date while inspecting Imota Light Industrial Park in Ikorodu Local Government and other ongoing projects within the axis saying, “We are moving everyone from that axis because their activity is causing gridlock on the road. The car park we have here can accommodate over 1,000 vehicles. The aim is to make the axis a market hub, that is, whenever one visit here, he doesn’t need to go elsewhere.”

Based on what we have done, we are looking at October this year. Meanwhile, the relocation of the traders would occur before end of the year.

“As against their present location, the number of stalls we would be providing here is over 3,000. And the reason for this is to accommodate the huge number of traders we are relocating here,” he added.

On Oko-Baba, Ambode, who was represented by Commissioner for works and infrastructure, Mr. Ade Akinsanya, said: “We had a meeting with the traders last week and they expressed their willingness to relocate here. All that is needed is completion of the project which would aid their relocation.”

The governor added that the new location, tagged Timber Ville, “is conducive and better than their present location. They have various facilities that would aid their businesses.”

On the rice mill, Ambode stressed that the project, when completed, would become the largest in Sub-Saharan Africa.

According to him, the aim behind the projects, which was improved from 16 metric tonnes to 32 metric tonnes, was to boost food security in the state.

The governor noted that the rice mill, which would be sited within Imota Light Industrial park, when completed would help boost rice availability in South West states.

Ambode hinted that the “industrial park will be completed possibly before the end of the year while the rice mill which would serve the entire South West would be completed by February 2019.”

On reasons the state government was keen to complete the project, the governor stated that it was a commitment made by his administration at inception which “we will ensure that it is fulfilled.”