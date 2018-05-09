The Edo State Government Wednesday reinstated the deposed Onojie of Uromi, His Royal Highness Anselm O Aidenojie, who was deposed by the administration of Governor Adams Oshiomhole.

It will be recalled that the Royal father was deposed after altercation with one Mrs Betty Okoebor and allegedly travelling abroad without the permission of the governor.

A letter signed by the then Secretary to the State Government, Prof Julius Ihonvbere, dated October 26, 2016, titled “Suspension from Office as Traditional Ruler”, states: “I write to convey to you, the decision of the Edo State Executive Council at its meeting on the 26th October 2016, deposing you as the Onojie of Uromi. The removal from office was based on, among other reasons:

“Your unprovoked attack, inflicting grievous bodily harm on one Mrs Betty Okoebor on September 28, 2016 in full public glare to the embarrassment of those present and causing disgrace to your otherwise esteemed office;

“Your refusal, even after two weeks, to respond to a query issued by the appropriate authority within the stipulated 72 hours demonstrating total disregard and disrespect for constituted authority; and

“Travelling outside the country without appropriate permission in further demonstration of your disregard for extant regulations and laws.”

“In the circumstances, the State Executive Council has arrived at a conclusion that these and other acts of misconduct of Your Royal Highness, the Onojie of Uromi are not only distasteful but also unbecoming of a traditional ruler of your status.

“Based on the above and convinced that your Highness has denied yourself of the opportunity of entering a plea against the charges against you that were duly conveyed in writing to you, and therefore in exercise of the powers conferred on the State Executive Council by virtue of Section 28(1) of Traditional Rulers and Chiefs Law (1979) and all other Laws enabling it in that behalf, has approved your suspension from office as the Onojie of Uromi with immediate effect for a period of seven (7) days, that is, from the 26th of October 2016 to the 1st of November, 2016.

“Consequently, within the suspension period, you shall cease to be recognized and treated as traditional ruler or as the Onojie of Uromi in Edo State and you shall not exercise any powers or function or enjoy any privileges provided for under the Traditional Rulers and Chief Law (1979) and all other relevant provisions under the said law.

“You are required to tender unreserved apologies to your victim, Mrs Betty Okoebor and the Government of Edo State¨.

However, the Onojie had since apologized to Mrs Okoebor. It was gathered that traditional rulers in the state, including the revered Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare 11 had intervened in the matter so as to reinstate the Enojie. It was gathered the immediate past governor of the state, Comrade Oshiomhole had also appealed to Governor Obaseki to forgive the Royal father.

It was gathered that the state Executive Council at a meeting presided over by Governor Obaseki Wednesday, granted pardon to the Royal father.