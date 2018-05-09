A Kaduna-based NGO, Sali Green Gardens, has said that it planted over 5,000 trees in the state as its contribution to save the environment.

Abdullahi Mohammed, the Founder of the NGO, disclosed this on Wednesday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna.

He said planting trees had become very necessary as the city’s population was growing rapidly, with companies in the southern part of the city emitting carbon, which is polluting the atmosphere and warming the environment.

Mohammed also said that the lack of green areas in the state was responsible for the increase in the rate of flooding, which he said could be controlled with planting of trees to stem desilting, control noise and reduce dust.

He enumerated the benefits of tree planting to include the beautification of the environment, developing plantations, as well as wind breakers to protect both residential, industrial and public structures.

“When we plant trees, it cools the environment, absorbs greenhouse gases, increase humidity and aesthetic beauty, provides food and improve wildlife habitat and the ecosystem.’’

Mohammed said the trees planted in residential areas in the communities, road sides and offices comprise of masquerade trees, oranges, mango, guava, oil bean trees, local dint trees and many others.

He, however, lamented that the recent road construction projects in the state had led to the cutting of some of the trees.

The NGO Proprietor assured that when some ongoing road construction projects are completed, his company will ensure that some of the trees would be replanted to beautify the roads.