A member of the legal team of Senator Jonah Jang, the ex-Governor of Plateau State and the Senator representing Plateau North in the National Assembly, Barrister David Dusu, has on Wednesday declared that the Continuous detention of the senator by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC, is politically motivated and unconstitutional and arbitrary and gross violation of right of personal liberty.

Barr. Dusu disclosed this on Wednesday in Jos while briefing Journalists and said they have dragged the EFCC at the Federal High Court, Abuja for infringing on the Fundamental Human Rights of Jang and demanded payment of N500 million as damages.

He explained that the legal team has also obtained an injunction at the State High Court, Jos to restrained the EFCC from further detaining Senator Jonah Jang without being arraign in Court.

He said the embattle Senator who was on medication have not had access to his medication in the last 72 hours and called for the intervention of religious and lovers of democracy in the country.

He described as unfortunate the intimidation of the APC leadership against Senator Jang on account of his plans to contest the presidency in 2019, “Everybody must be free to contest for whatever office they so desire without intimidation and cheap blackmail”.

Barr. Dusu informed that the EFCC dragged Jang last Friday to the Federal High Court Jos, on a 12-count charge for alleged misappropriation of N6.3 billion during his tenure as Plateau State Governor, between 2007-2015.

He said the Commission has the right to carry out its investigation but has no constitutional responsibility to detained anybody for 24 hours without being arraigned in court.

“We are sad that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) destined Senator Jonah David Jang and former Governor of Plateau State since on Monday 7, 2018 without being arraigned in Court. That is illegal and it is against his Fundamental Human Rights, that was why we have sued the Commission at the Federal High Court Abuja, demanding for payment of N500 million as damages.

“We want him to be granted administrative bail since they have failed to arraign him in Court and we have also obtained an injunction at the State High Court, Jos to that effect. As we are talking now, the Chief Judge of Plateau State is not on the ground to assign the case to a Judge and until that is done, he will remain in detention.

“We appealed to Religious leaders and well-meaning Nigerians to put pressure on the EFCC to grant administrative bail to the serving Senator and exercise their constitutional responsibility within the ambit of the law.”

He said Jang has not failed to honour the invitation of EFCC as he has visited the Commission for about six times to clear his name on the allegation levelled against him, but he was detained last Monday on the same allegations based on the power that be.

“An Order directing the Respondent to pay the Applicant the sum of (N500,000.00) five hundred million Naira only and to offer the Respondent a public apology in two National Daily Newspapers, following the continuous, unconstitutional and arbitrary detention of the Applicant by the Respondent, for a period exceeding one day, without arraigning the respondent before a competent court of law”.

Barrister Dusu said the continuous detention of Senator Jang for over a period of more one day is contrary to the provisions of section 35 (5)(a), of the 1999 constitution which prescribes a maximum period of one day for the applicant to be brought before a court of law.

However, the opposition PDP in the State has also said the refusal of the anti-graft agency to grant bail to the lawmaker is part of the ruling APC’s plan to clamp down on the opposition.

Reacting to his arrest, the Plateau State Chairman of PDP, Hon. Damishi Sango while addressing journalists at the Party Secretariat in Jos condemned the arrest.

Sango said, “while the appropriate agencies of government are at liberty to discharge their statutory and constitutional mandates, due diligence, respect for due process and the rule of law must be followed.

It would be recalled that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Monday, May 7, 2017, preferred a 12-count fraud charge against Senator Jang, for alleged misappropriation of over N6.3billion two months to the end of his tenure as governor in 2015.

Jang is also said to have abused his office as the governor by collecting money to the tune of N4.3 billion from the state coffers through the cashier in the Office of the Secretary to the State Government.

According to the charges, Jang allegedly embezzled some special funds released to the state by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

In one of the counts, the former Governor, among other things, pocketed N2 billion released by the CBN for disbursement to small and medium enterprises in the state under the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Funds, MSMEDF, just a month before the expiration of his tenure in April 2015.

However, there is serious tension in four Local Government of Plateau State to include Jos North, Jos South, Barkin Ladi and Riyom Local Government following the EFCC arrest of Senator Jang few days to the Cultural Festival of the Berom tribes which is the natives of the senator.