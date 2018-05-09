Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo of Gombe State has appealed to National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members posted to different parts of the state for their primary assignments to accept the postings in good faith.

He promised that the state government has put in place a reward system to honour deserving corps members who excelled at the end of the service year.

Dankwambo spoke through his Deputy, Charles Iliya, during the official closing ceremony of the 2018 Batch ‘A’ orientation course for corps members deployed in the state Monday.

He sought partnership with the corps members in the area of education by complementing government’s efforts towards improving the standard of education in the state having declared education as its first, second and third priority.

According to him, “We shall not spare any effort in ensuring that your proven expertise and creative energies are fully harnessed towards making Gombe, the pride of the nation.

“I therefore urge you to accept your postings in good faith and work towards meeting the people’s expectations. On its part, government will continue to provide the enabling environment and necessary support for your community development endeavours.”

Earlier, the Gombe State Coordinator of NYSC, Mr. David Pwanidi Markson, stated that 1,624 corps members, comprising 863 males and 761 females performed the camping rites.

He said in line with its policy, the corps members have been posted to the critical sectors of Agriculture, Education, Health and Infrastructure and mostly to the nooks and crannies of the state where their services are required.