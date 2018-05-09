The Federal Executive Council on Wednesday reiterated the tuition-free status of federal universities nationwide.

The Minister of State for Education, Prof. Anthony Anwuka, disclosed this to State House correspondents at the end of the council’s meeting presided over by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.

“The FEC restated government’s position that no federal university should charge tuition fees,” Anwuka said.

He said government would investigate some universities accused of flouting the law.

The minister, however, said various universities’ councils and managements were free to fix “auxiliary fees” which must be affordable and acceptable to students.

He said, “FEC discussed the issue of school fees in the various universities and noted that, as of law, no federal university should charge tuition fees.

“We understand that some universities now charge fees per course unit and we are going to make sure that we investigate that properly and make sure it stops.

“Students can pay other auxiliary fees, but not in excess.

“Various university councils and management should be able to fix what fees students should pay that are affordable and acceptable to the students. That is the position.

“The Federal Government does not determine fees for private and state universities, we only take responsibility for fees paid in the federal universities.”