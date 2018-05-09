Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police in charge of Training, Emmanuel Inyang, on Wednesday said that candidates being screened in the ongoing police recruitment exercise would go through a mental evaluation to ascertain their suitability for the job.

Speaking during his visit to Police College, Ikeja, Lagos venue of the exercise, the DIG said that the mental evaluation was to reduce cases of reckless use of firearms.

“The applicants will see the psychiatric doctor for mental evaluation and drug screening. We want to make sure we have the best as we don’t want cases of accidental discharge.

“We don’t want to have criminals here. Personality tests will also be done to deter cultists from joining the police.

“We assure Nigerians that we will get the best, we just need their cooperation to make this screening a success,’’ he said.

Inyang added that the police high command had deployed DIGs all over the states to monitor the screening and ensure transparency.

“The DIGs’ have been directed to supervise the screening with a panel including senior police officers, officials of the Federal Character Commission, and the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) for biometrics.

“This is to ensure transparency as we don’t want anyone to be victimised. We want to get the best.

“Their heights, ages and all that is necessary will be checked. Those that have falsified their age will be subjected to MRI test which will reveal their real age.

“Successful candidates will go through another aptitude test by JAMB, from which they will get their result the same day and subjected to further medical screening and physical examination,” he said.