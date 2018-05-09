President Muhammadu Buhari has described the death of Isyaku Rabiu as a colossal loss to the field of learning and the business sector.

The Kano State Islamic scholar and billionaire businessman died on Tuesday at the age of 93 years.

In a State House press statement signed by his media aide, Garba Shehu, the president said, “No tribute can do justice to the amazing virtues of Isyaku Rabiu in view of his vast contributions to scholarship, industrial investments and development in the country.”

Mr Buhari said the deceased “had the remarkable qualities of combining scholarship and vast business investments that created job opportunities for hundreds of people.”

He noted that he “had attained success through honest labour and resourcefulness which helped him achieve fame in life, and such virtues are not common in the context of today’s realities where many resort to some other means to gain success.”

President Buhari urged the children to build on the remarkable legacy of their father, adding that the best honour they could do to Mr Rabiu is to live by his good examples.

“While condoling the family, the government and the people of Kano State over this great loss, the president prayed to Allah to bless and forgive the soul of the deceased,” the statement concluded.