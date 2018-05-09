No fewer than 5,501 applicants in Kogi State have applied for the ongoing recruitment into the Nigeria Police Force.

President Muhammadu Buhari had approved the recruitment of 6,000 personnel into the Nigeria Police Force across the country.

The Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Finance and Administration, Force Headquarter, DIG Shuaibu Lawal Gambo, disclosed this in Lokoja Wednesday during his visit to the state command to supervise the recruitment.

Gambo, who is also in charge of the North-central geopolitical zone for the recruitment, noted that a total of 1,500 applicants will be selected from Kogi State for the next phase of the recruitment.

According to him, “All the DIGs were sent out by the Inspector General of Police lbrahim Idris to find out if the process is going down well, if there are problems with the recruitment process and report back to him.

“So far, from what I have seen after going round myself, I believe everything is going well.

“I think the problem they may have here is time constraint. They are supposed to do this within one week. The screening is very tedious. We made it that way so that we can get the best.

“I don’t think the time given for the screening is enough. However, we will see how it works out. But I believe there is need for us to advise the IG to extend the exercise.

“This is just stage one. From here they will go for further screening. Those who will be selected will be given the best training which will reflect on the performance of the police generally.”

He appealed to the general public not give money to any police officer or top ranking personnel for the purpose of the recruitment.

Gambo warned that any police officer found wanting in this act will be dismissed.

“I want to appeal to members of the public not to give money to any police officer for this recruitment. If you do, you are losing your money. Nothing is required from you. You will be tested here, reviewed here and only those that are good will be selected.

“The police men on duty have also been warned. If we get any police officer that is alleged to have collected anything, believe me we are dismissing him instantly.” DIG Gambo added.

The police DIG is also expected to visit Kwara, Niger, Plateau and Benue States for the same purpose.