The University of Calabar (UNICAL) says 42 graduates will be awarded First Class degrees out of the 11,807 that will graduate during its 31st convocation ceremony on May 12.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Zana Akpagu, who made this known on Wednesday at a pre-convocation media briefing in Calabar, said the graduates would receive Degrees, Masters, Diplomas, Post Graduate Diplomas and Certificates.

Akpagu said that out of the 7,957 undergraduates, 42 graduates from various departments made First Class Honors.

“We have 7,957 undergraduates to be awarded degrees; out of this number 42 are have first class.

“In the diploma category, we have 1,624; post graduates 2,226; PhD 282; Master degrees 1,480; and post graduate diploma 464,’’ he said.

The vice chancellor also disclosed that the university would give honorary doctorate awards to three outstanding individuals for their contributions to the institution and the society in general.

“We have also taken out time to give honorary degrees to some individuals for their contributions to the school and the society in general.

“They include Sen. Victor Ndoma-Egba, Emir of Borgu, Alhaji Muhammadu Sani Haliru and Late Architect Michael Archibong, ‘’ he said.

He said that the university had improved in the area of infrastructure since his administration took over three years ago through the assistance of public spirited individuals.

The VC tasked alumni to lend a helping hand to the university to facilitate its development.