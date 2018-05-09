A renowned Niger Delta activist, Comrade Sheriff Mulade, has vowed to initiate bills that would specify fines as compensation for host communities’ indigenes who were exposed to the health hazards posed by environmental pollution from multi-national oil companies’ operations.

Speaking during his courtesy visit to HRM Pere Couple Oromoni-the Ama-Okosu of Ogbe-Ijoh Warri Kingdom in Delta State, Mulade, who is seeking to represent Warri South West constituency in the Delta state house of assembly, noted that this legislation has become expedient to reduce the negative impact of pollution on the people.

According to him, “I have come to intimate Your Majesty and the great people of Ogbe-Ijoh Warri Kingdom of my political ambition to represent our local government in the Delta State House of Assembly in 2019.

“As a son of the soil, I need your prayers, royal blessings and support of Ogbe-Ijoh people to give me their mandate come 2019.

“If am given the mandate, I will bring peace and ensure peaceful co-existence amongst the various ethnic groups in Warri South-West local government area of Delta State.

“I will employ all my creative potentials to ensure I give our people qualitative education and conducive learning environment. We will curb youth restiveness through skills acquisition training programmes and talent hunt through sport in our communities.

“Your Majesty, as an environmental rights activist, I must fight against environmental injustice through sponsoring environment friendly bills at the state house of assembly in order to tackle the multinational companies to bring justice to our bastardized environment by their oil activities.

In his response, HRM Pere Couple Oromoni-the Ama-Okosu of Ogbe-Ijoh Warri Kingdom said: “Power and leadership belong to God. It is God that gives power. If God said today is your turn, nobody can stop it. I want you to put your trust and hope in God and not human being.

“I want to use this opportunity to call on all Ijaw people in Delta state to be more united and support their own in the forthcoming 2019 general elections across the state.

“I pray God to see you through in your political ambition. Success is my wish for you.”

Meanwhile, the occasion also featured the official opening of Comrade Sheriff Mulade’s campaign office in Ogbe-Ijoh.

Addressing the press, Mulade said the office would be called Peace and Unity House because if there is peace in Warri South-West, there will be accelerated development.