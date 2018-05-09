The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Osun on Wednesday admonished corps members serving in the state to shun partisan politics because the corps was apolitical.

Mr Emmanuel Attah, the State Coordinator of the NYSC gave the warning at the closing ceremony of the 2018 Batch A, Orientation Course at the NYSC Permanent Camp in Ede, Osun.

Attah reminded the corps members that NYSC belonged to all and urged them to accept their postings in good fate.

He told the corps members that travelling without permission was a serious offence, adding that anyone found wanting would be appropriately sanctioned.

The Gov. Rauf Aregbesola of Osun in his goodwill address, urged the corps members to focus on the lessons and skills they had acquired in the camp and apply them for the improvement of the society.

The governor, who was represented by the state Commissioner for Empowerment and Youth Engagement, Mrs Folake Adeboyega, urged the corps members to do something for their host communities.

Aregbesola said that they should remember that no matter how remote their place of primary assignment was other corps members had served there, while some were currently contributing their own quota to the development of that community.