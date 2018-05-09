Former Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, has condoled with the family and people of Kano State over the death of Tijjaniya Muslim leader and Kano businessman, Khalifa Isiyaku Rabiu.

Rabiu died in a London hospital on Tuesday evening, aged 89, after a protracted illness.

Noting that the demise of the Islamic leader was a great loss to Nigeria, Makarfi described the renowned religious scholar as a “quintessential leader.”

The former governor noted this in a statement by his spokesman, Mallam Mukhtar Sirajo and made available to newsmen in Kaduna on Wednesday.

Makarfi, who was the immediate past National Caretaker Committee of the PDP, said: “An industrialist, a philanthropist per excellence and a renowned religious scholar and spiritual leader, Khalifa Ishaq Rabiu, was a quintessential good man and always a voice of reason whose interventions had had a soothing and calming effect on issues that needed wise counselling.

“Khalifa’s death at this time when moderating voices such as his are sorely needed, is indeed painful, but Senator Makarfi derives solace from the fact that he lived a good life; doing what he wanted to do best, which was deploying his all in the service of Allah.

“His very good legacies will eke his memory in the sands of time such that even generations yet unborn will pray to Allah for the repose of his soul.

“Senator Makarfi conveys his most heartfelt condolences to his family, Emir of Kano, Government and people of Kano, all Nigerians and indeed all adherents of the Tijjaniyyah Brotherhood over this irreparable loss.”

He also prayed to Allah to grant Khalifah Ishaq Rabiu eternal rest in Jannatul Firdaus, and “all of us the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”