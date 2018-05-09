The Senate has said it will probe allegations of ill-treatment and xenophobic attacks on Nigerian Judges and other legal personnel serving in the Gambia.

The Joint Committees on Judiciary, Human Rights, Legal matters and Foreign Affairs have been mandated to carry out investigations on the matter and submit a report to lawmakers for consideration.

Senator David Umar drew the attention of the Senate to allegations of arbitrary removal or dismissal from office of Nigerian Judges and judicial officers without reasonable cause and without recourse to the bilateral agreement and the Gambia Judicial Service Commission.

The lawmaker moved the motion to investigate the bilateral agreement between Nigeria and Gambia and make recommendations on them.

Senate Deputy President, Ike Ekweremadu, also raised concerns over the attacks in the state.

He said, “Matters such as this should be of concern as we owe our citizens the duty & responsibility to protect them.

“This is a matter that concerns two very friendly countries and it is important that we know the true facts and make important recommendations”.

The Senate, therefore, urged the Federal Government to urgently address all cases of xenophobic treatment allegedly suffered by Nigerian Nationals in the Gambia, South Africa and any other African country where similar Agreement exists.