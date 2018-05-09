Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State on Wednesday urged corps members to live peacefully with their host communities and refrain from local politics.

He gave the advice at the closing parade of the 2018 NYSC Batch A orientation course at Iseyin, Oyo State.

Ajimobi, represented by the Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Mr Abayomi Oke, implored the members to contribute to the socio-economic and political development of the state.

“As ambassadors of change, impact positively on your host communities, transfer the knowledge you acquired during the skill acquisition training to better their lots and stem the tide of unemployment,” he said.

He reaffirmed that the state would continue to ensure that the security and welfare of corps members received priority attention.

“Oyo State is relatively peaceful and secured, I urge you to be security conscious,” the governor said.

Earlier, the State NYSC Coordinator, Mrs Ifeoma Anidobi, said the orientation course which registered 2,411 members was successful and devoid of any negative occurrence.

She noted that the members were posted strictly in compliance with the Federal Government’s policy which laid emphasis on even spread to all local government areas.

Anidobi added that they were posted to the country’s areas of critical needs which were rural health care, education, rural infrastructure and agriculture.

She enjoined all corps employers to fully integrate the members into their welfare and put all necessary machinery in place to ensure their security.

The coordinator implored them to pay heed to the precepts they were exposed to in the last three weeks and always strive to live to the Motto of the NYSC which is “Service and Humanity.’’

“Don’t forget all the training programmes, especially those which have to do with your conduct and security.

“Stay out of trouble, avoid frivolous journeys and impact positively on your host community,” she added.

She expressed gratitude to all those who assisted in ensuring the success of the orientation course, especially the state government for its support.