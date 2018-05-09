AS 2,200 2018 batch ‘A’ corps members deployed to Kaduna State by National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) completed the 21-day orientation course, Governor Nasir el-Rufai has urged employers not to reject corps members posted to their establishments.

Corps members’ rejection, a situation where prospective employers (ministries, departments and agencies) refused to absorb corps member into their organisations usually due to lack or insufficient accommodation facilities remains the top challenge young Nigerian students face immediately after orientation course.

Officially declaring the orientation course closed at NYSC Permanent Orientation camp on Wednesday, the governor, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth, Sport and Culture, Alhaji Adamu said, instead of rejection, employers should rather help corps members settle down in good time to enable them offer their best to their motherland within the next ten months.

According to the governor, “Corps employers in the state should do away with rejection of corps members posted to them but assist them to settle down as quick as possible to serve the nation here in Kaduna State.

“I wish to reiterate our stand that rejection of corps members is against the spirit and noble intentions behind the establishment of the service scheme, therefore unacceptable”.

Earlier in an address, Coordinator of the scheme in the state, Alhaji Dahunsi Mohammed, re-echoed the NYSC’s earlier request for the provision of additional hostel facilities to accommodate camp officials and the increase number of corps members being deployed to Kaduna state.

He urged corps members to accept their postings in good fate, report, complete necessary documentation and settle down as quick as possible at their designated places of primary assignment (PPA).

“I urge you to do your best to integrate with members of your host communities, appreciate and understand their culture and tradition as soon as you can, and respect same.”

“Do not involve yourself in local politics of your host communities. Identify with their areas of need and come up with strategies of ameliorating their sufferings by initiating and executing meaningful community development projects”, the coordinator added.

He, however, charged them to be modest in all their activities, humble and security conscious at all times.