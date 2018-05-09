Minister of Works, Power and Housing,‎ Babatunde Raji Fashola‎, has assured of Federal Government’s commitment to completing the long-abandoned Hadejia-Nguru road by August this year.

The minister stated this, on Wednesday, while inspecting the 33 kilometre road project. He said that the Federal Government would not hesitate in payments due to the contractor handling‎ the road.

Fashola, who was in Jigawa State for a two-day working visit, said the Hadejia-Nguru road project, which was awarded in 2010 but could not be completed due to delay in payments to contractors, however, said, “This administration has deemed it necessary to round-up all payments due to contractors so that their services could immediately be felt by the people”.

The minister also commended Governor Alhaji Muhammed Badaru Abubakar for his commitment and dedication towards swing the project and other ones completed across the state.

Earlier, ‎the minister assured that interested persons willing to set-up a commercial independent power generation plant may not need to bother about acquiring any license for that purpose.

He said ‎the present government would do all it could to encourage the participation of the private sector to invest in power generation and distribution to the public.

Fashola explained that any interested individual or company could set up power generation from 2MWt down wards and sell it to public without requesting for any license.

“We are encouraging people to set up small power generation and dispose it according to their capacity not necessarily going for big project that require huge amount of money and expertise”.