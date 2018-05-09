Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, on Wednesday, admonished corps members posted to serve in the state to embrace the Federal Government’s programme tagged ‘Change begins with me’ in order to restore the nation’s dignity , pride and values.

The governor gave the admonition at the closing ceremony of the 2018 Batch ‘A’ corps members held at the NYSC Camp, Okada in Ovia North East Local Government Area of the state.

The governor, represented by his deputy, Philip Shuaibu, said to embrace the “Change begin with me” initiative of the Federal Government, they must eschew internet fraud, armed robbery, thuggery, kidnapping, drug addiction, cultism, violence and prostitution.

Governor Obaseki said one of the challenges besetting the country today, is that of corruption which has eaten deeply into the fabrics of our system, adding that the only way out is for the corps members to take advantage and key into the “Change begin with me” initiative of the Federal Government.

He expressed satisfaction that the NYSC scheme, over the years, has impacted positively on the socio-economic development of the country, especially on the people living in rural areas through the various community development projects undertaken by serving corps members across the nation.

The NYSC state coordinator, Mr. Abdullahi Baba Yusuf, while presenting the 2,137 corps members posted to the state, to the governor, said they have been well equipped for the challenges ahead of the service year.

He said all through the orientation exercise, they have exhibited a very high level of discipline and decorum which culminated in the hitch free and very successful period they have stayed in the camp.

Abdullahi said over 75 percent of the corps members have been posted to various educational institutions in the state to impart knowledge in our young ones in compliance with the posting policy of NYSC while the rest consisting of doctors and lawyers were posted to Primary Health Facilities and the Ministry of Justice, respectively, for their primary assignment.