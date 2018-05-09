The Speaker of House of Representatives, Mr. Yakubu Dogara, has expressed sadness over the death of foremost Kano businessman and Islamic scholar, Sheikh Isyaku Rabiu.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that Sheikh Rabiu died on Tuesday in the United Kingdom, aged 89.

He was fondly addressed as Sheikh Khalifah Isyaku Rabi’u, the Khadimul Qur’an.

A Wiki citation on him states, “Isyaku Rabiu (October 9, 1928 – May 8, 2018) was a Nigerian businessman and Islamic scholar who founded a major holding company in Kano State.

“He was a supporter of Ibrahim Niasse’s Tijaniyyah brotherhood.”

In a tribute to the late billionaire, Kano State Government said, “(It’s) a huge loss to all Kanawa, and entire Tijjaniya sect family across the globe.

“May Allah (SWT) forgive all his shortcomings and grant him highest rank of Jannah.”

In his own condolence message on Wednesday in Abuja, the Speaker said that Rabiu, a great industrialist, who died in a London hospital, impacted the lives of many Nigerians and left a legacy of honour, sacrifice and philanthropy.

“Late Khalifa Isiyaku Rabiu was, indeed, a great scholar, entrepreneur per excellence and inspiring philanthropist who impacted the lives of many through his uncommon benevolence, generosity and support to the less privileged members of the society.

“We have, indeed, lost a man of peace, a respected businessman, a great leader, father and mentor who spent greater part of his life in the service of God and humanity as an entrepreneur, cleric and leader of Tijjaniyya Movement in West Africa.

“We are, however, consoled by the fact that Khalifa left a good legacy that will continue to be a source of inspiration to the family he left behind as well as to his followers and admirers,” Dogara said.

While extending his condolence to the family of the deceased, the government and people of Kano State, Dogara prayed God Almighty to grant the soul of the late Khalifa Rabiu eternal rest.

Rabiu died during a brief illness at 90.