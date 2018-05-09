The Abia State House of Assembly has enjoined the governing council and management of Abia State College of Health Sciences and Management Technology, Aba, to tread softly and embrace peace.

Chairman, Joint Committee on Public Petitions and Civil Service Matters, Mr. Chidiebere Thomas-Nkoro, gave the advice, in Umuahia.

Thomas-Nkoro, representing Obingwa West was addressing the investigative hearing on various petitions and allegations levelled against the governing council by Prof. Chico Ezeama, the Rector.

Ezeama had written a petition to the assembly on issues bordering on mismanagement, unlawful sale of college property and undue interference by the council.

According to the petition, the institution has not been able to clear nine-month salary arrears owed its lecturers and others members of staff.

During the public hearing on Tuesday, the Chairman of the council, Mr Chris Ezem, however, refuted the allegations, describing them as blackmail against members of the council.

Ezem also accused the rector of financial misappropriation and recklessness in the administration of the institution.

The committee took the submissions of the rector, the chairman of the council, the Registrar, Mrs. Nnenna Kalu, Bursar, Mr. Obinna Nwokeoma, and other management staff.

Thomas-Nkoro told the parties that the committee would examine the issues and come up with their findings and recommendations within one week.

Thomas-Nkoro, who is also the House Committee Chairman on Education, urged the warring parties to sheath their swords and work together for the progress of the institution.

“We discovered from your submissions that there is a lot of tension. Parties seem to disagree with each other.

“We are all interested in the furtherance of our constitutional mandate and oversight as government institution.

“We admonish that you go back and be at peace with one another and make that place conducive for academic programmes and learning,” he said.