The Ogun State Command, Federal Road Safety Corps, says it will henceforth commence the impounding of vehicles bearing unauthorised number plates operating in the state.

He said owners of such vehicles impounded would also face prosecution.

The Sector Commander in the state, Clement Oladele, disclosed this in a statement released in Abeokuta on Wednesday, a copy of which was made available to newsmen.

The state sector commander added that there were some vehicles which ply the roads in the state without number plates, a practice, which he said, was inimical to national security.

He warned leaders of political parties in the state to get their campaign vehicles registered and licensed with the relevant authorities.

Oladele further stated that the command would not watch the drivers of those vehicles drive them in dangerous manner or overload them with passengers/supporters.

He explained that he had directed patrol teams across the state to impound any vehicle that failed to meet up with these requirements.

The statement read in part, “The Federal Road Safety Corps, Ogun State Command, has noticed the indiscriminate use of unauthorised vehicle number plates by some vehicles operating in the state.

“They include vehicles driven without number plates, which violates traffic regulations and impedes national security.

“In similar vein, the leadership of political parties is urged to prevail on their supporters to get their campaign vehicles properly licensed. The drivers must abide with with the extant traffic regulations, including disallowing overloading them with passengers or driving in a dangerous manner.

“I have directed patrol teams to apprehend any vehicle observed using unauthorised number plate and the owner prosecuted in pursuant to Sections 10(2)(d)and 10(4)(F) of FRSC Establishment Act 2007.”

Oladele advised motorists to always be armed with their original driving licence, as the command would no longer accept the practice of those using photocopies to represent the original.

He said those not possessing the original would be treated “as not possessing valid driving licence.”