Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State has urged corps members posted to the state to forget their worries, fears in their respective places of primary assignments.

Governor Bagudu said this, on Wednesday, during the closing ceremony of the 2018 batch ‘A’ orientation course at NYSC permanent camp, Dakingeri, in Suru Local Government Area of the state.

The governor was represented by Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Umar Babale Yauri.

According to him, “I am pleased today to note that you have tremendously adjusted to the new environment, and have also put behind you all the agitations and worries of the unknown.

“Let me use this occasion to inform you that the government has put in place adequate measures to ensure that you have a hitch free service year in Kebbi State.

“I therefore enjoin you to accept your posting as an act of God and report to wherever you are posted to without fear, rather, equip yourselves with courage and determination to be part of our collective drive to developing the education sector in the state.”

Governor Bagudu also commended all the stakeholders in the country for their dedication towards training of Nigeria youths stressed that the Corps members should live up to the expectations of the scheme by serving Nigeria with diligence and patriotism.

In his remark, the state’s Coordinator of NYSC in the state, Alhaji Lawal Turawa, commended the Corps members for their good conduct and endurance during their 21 days orientation exercise.

“They have indeed chosen and taken the path of greatness by imbibing the good ideals of our founding fathers. They are well prepared to exploit to the fullest the last drop of their energy serving the country in every nook and cranny of the state”.