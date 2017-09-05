The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Plateau on Tuesday said it had arrested a 25-year-old man, Zulkifil Aliyu, who specialised in illegal narcotics trade within Jos metropolis.

The agency’s Commander in the State, Mr Ibrahim Bragi, confirmed Aliyu’s arrest to newsmen in Jos.

Bragi said that operatives of the agency arrested the suspect on May 19 at Laranto Village in Jos North.

He said during his arrest, the operatives found on the suspect 200 grammes of Tramadol tablets; 150 grammes of Diazepam tablets; 74 grammes of Exol tablets and 51 grammes of Cannabis Sativa.

According to him, the suspect in a confessional statement told the agency that he has been in the business for only three months.

The commander said the suspect confessed that he was getting his supplies from a man at Bauchi Road, and he in turn sold the substances as a retailer for profit.

“Aliyu says he makes a profit of up to N2000 on each card of the drugs he sells on the streets.

“The suspect also says he wraps the weed on a small paper which he sells for a paltry sum of N40,” he said.

He said that the suspect also confessed that he was at the Katako Motor Park to meet some of his buyers when operatives of the agency arrested him

Bragi said that the suspect had been arraigned before a Federal High Court which adjourned the case to Sept. 19.